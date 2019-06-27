KU’s Late Night in the Phog set for Oct. 4

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – MARCH 09: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks ihigh-fives fans as he walks off the court following the game against the Baylor Bears at Allen Fieldhouse on March 09, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan.( KU ATHLETICS) – An annual fan favorite, the 35th Late Night in the Phog, signaling the official start of KU’s men’s and women’s basketball seasons, will be Friday, Oct. 4, at historic Allen Fieldhouse.

KU alumni and fans will migrate to Lawrence for the entire weekend as Kansas football will host Oklahoma Saturday, Oct. 5. Kickoff time for the OU at KU contest from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will be announced mid-September.

Late Night in the Phog will feature music by the KU pep band, routines from KU’s spirit squad and dance teams, skits by both basketball teams, video highlights from KU’s award-winning Rock Chalk Video department, coach and student-athlete introductions, scrimmages by the KU women’s and men’s teams and much more.

Details involving the Late Night in the Phog format will be released closer to the event.

