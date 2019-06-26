KU’s Les Miles visits Wichita ahead of the upcoming season

WICHITA, KAN. (KSNW)- KU’s head football coach Les Miles is gearing up for the upcoming season ahead, and that includes making his way across Kansas building support.

Miles took to Chicken N’ Pickle for one of his stops. There, he fielded a little question and answer session from fans. The big question that sits with the KU faithful is who will win the the spot of starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

The new coach of course left fans hanging, but Miles says he likes what he sees from both Carter Stanley and Thomas MacVittie.

“I think Macvittie is coming of age, he understands what we want on offense and stuff. It’s going to be a run pass thought process and Carter Stanley in my opinion has real ball skills and so that’s going to play out and we want that to play out . We don’t wanna short cut either one of them because we want to see who the best is,” says Miles.

