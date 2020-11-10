Latest NFL COVID numbers; 15 players positive in November

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita boxer, Nico Hernandez, an IBA Flyweight World Title holder and 2016 Olympic Bronze medalist acknowledged being shot in his tweet Monday night. Last week, Hernandez's father posted on social media sharing that Nico had surgery.

In his message Monday night, Hernandez said, "Thanks to everyone that’s checked up on me since I was shot. I love y’all too."