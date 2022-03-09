KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Basketball fans in Kansas City are in the right area. It’s not just because the Big 12 Tournament is underway at T-Mobile Center.

A new list determined Lawrence is one of the top spots for NCAA hoops.

WalletHub analyzed nearly 300 cities using nine key metrics. They include things like the number of teams in a city, the winning percentage of each team, arena or stadium capacity, and social media engagement.

The Personal finance website ranked Lawrence as the fourth-best city overall for college hoops fans to live in. It came in behind only:

Durham, NC

Storrs, CT,

Lexington, KY

Lawrence, KS

Lawrence received major points because the Jayhawks are one of the best-performing college basketball teams and KUs fans are some of the most engaged in college basketball, according to the ranking. The city was also knocked because KU is tied with several other teams for having the most expensive season tickets.

WalletHub said it used information from the U.S. Census Bureau, ESPN, the NCAA, each team’s website and social media accounts.