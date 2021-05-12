Leipold’s Kansas staff mix of Jayhawks, Buffalo assistants

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Lance Leipold is keeping on his staff longtime assistant coach Emmett Jones, who had served as the Jayhawks’ interim coach when the program was missing both a football coach and athletic director.

Leipold, who was hired away from Buffalo two weeks ago, announced the majority of his staff on Wednesday. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and defensive coordinator Brian Borland followed Leipold from Division III power Wisconsin-Whitewater to the Division I level, where together they helped to turn around the Bulls program.