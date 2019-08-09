Les Miles gives progress report on new look Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan, (KSNW) – – Thursday afternoon provided a first glimpse of the new look Kansas Jayhawk football team.

With Les Miles at the helm there are plenty of new faces in the mix.

They include a new signal caller in quarterback Thomas MacVittie, who transferred to KU after spending last season at Mesa Community College.

Even Miles two sons, Manny and Ben have joined this Jayhawk squad, after bringing their talents to Lawrence over the Summer.

Running back Pooka Williams was also back on the field, in limited duty.

While Williams can practice, he is suspended for the Jayhawks opener on August 31st, as a result of a domestic battery charge from December of last year.

Miles says he’s pleased with how his squad looks on the field right now, saying the team is well ahead of where they need to be.

Coming into his 17th season as a head coach in the college ranks, Miles says he’s leaned on the veterans his team has, like Safety Bryce Torneden.

“I think when you have leaders buy in to what you are trying to get accomplished, it becomes a much easier transformation, because everybody wants to, everybody is saying the same thing, hey we are going to do hard things to people in this room, we are going to do small things better than anybody and it’s nice to hear the recall,” said Miles.

The Jayhawks open their season on Saturday, August 31st at home against Indiana State.

Kickoff for that game is set for 6 p.m.