Limited edition Chiefs Super Bowl LIV ring wine bottles being released to help fans celebrate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mano’s Wine and the Kansas City Chiefs are partnering up to give fans a chance to join in on the Super Bowl ring celebration by releasing a limited edition bottle of wine with an artistic rendering of the team’s Super Bowl LIV ring.

The limited edition wine bottles were part of the ring packages that were given to Chiefs players, coaches and staff at the Arrowhead ceremony Sept 1.

The design on the wine bottle covers three sides of the ring and showcases much of the symbolism that went into the intentional crafting of the championship jewels.

“The ring tells the story of the Chiefs’ journey to the Super Bowl and the years leading up to it. It’s an incredible story and we are thrilled to offer Chiefs fans a keepsake that encapsulates that story”, owner Kyle Rensenhouse said.

The bottles are available in limited supplies at local retailers throughout Missouri and Kansas beginning Wednesday. They can be purchased online as well at manoswine.com.

A 6 Liter ‘Imperial Edition’ of the bottle is available as well . They retail at $500 and only 142 are being made.