Local cancer survivor finds joy at Wichita Open junior event.

Wichita, KS (KSNW) — The Wichita Open hosted a junior clinic for cancer patients and survivors. Natalie Unsworth was of the youth in attendance. “This time last year, I didn’t know what sport I wanted to play and I couldn’t keep any food down,” Natalie told KSN.

In July 2020, Unsworth was 14 years old and diagnosed with a stage 3 germ cell tumor, also known as childhood ovarian cancer. She would need surgery to remove the 21-centimeter tumor.

“It was overwhelming,” said Natalie’s mother, Jamie Unsworth, “My baby girl was so strong.” Natalie was able to ring the victory bell in November, once she completed chemotherapy. “It’s mind-blowing knowing I went from dying to this,” the cancer survivor, now 15, explained.

7 months later, Natalie redeemed herself on the golf course, receiving tips from the pros at the tournament. “This time last year she was sick, but looking at her today, you wouldn’t know that,” Jamie told KSN.

The Wichita Open will being on Thursday, June 17 at Crestview Country Club.