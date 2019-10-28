Local Chiefs fans make the trek to Kansas City

For many Chiefs fans, a 7:20 p.m. kick off means an afternoon of tailgating.

Local Chiefs season ticket holders made the trek from Andale, Kansas to Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs take on the Packers for tonight’s Sunday Night Football matchup.

For Jake Reed and his father John, being season ticket holders allows them to experience tonight’s game in a unique way.

“As season ticket holders, you earn points, and you can cash those points in,” said John. “I used my points this week and got us down on the field. We’re going to be holding the flag during the national anthem.”

Arrowhead Stadium is known for being one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL. Having been on the field before, Jake has gotten a glimpse of what the esteemed atmosphere is like for the players.

“It’s a lot different than being up in the stands,” said Jake. “Up in the stands, you’re part of the crowd, down [on the field], you feel the crowd.”