OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — After a whirlwind year, Denver Nuggets forward Christian Braun is coming back home.

The Univeristy of Kansas alum will be a part of North Kansas City boys basketball head coach Ed Fritz’s Champ Camp. Braun will be of several guest Jayhawks attending.

The fundamental skills camp is for boys in 2nd-8th grades and will be held at Drive 5 in Overland Park.

Information about the camp can be found here.

Braun, a Blue Valley Northwest alum, became the fifth player to have won an NCAA national championship and an NBA Finals in back-to-back years after the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat last week.

Braun was a key rotational player off the bench for the team all season.

In this year’s NBA Draft class, Gradey Dick and Jalen Wilson are the headliners for KU, with Dick being projected as a lottery pick in the first round.