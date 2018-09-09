'KO for Kids' spotlights boxing to benefit Wesley Children's Foundation Video

Boxing greats like Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather made the sport look like poetry in motion.

For more than 150 people in Wichita today, they've put ono the gloves to give back to the community.

The 2nd annual KO for Kids fundraiser is currently going on at the Title Boxing Club in west Wichita.

The event has 13 teams participated in a relay style boxing event, all in hopes of raising money for Wesley Children's Foundation.

Vickie Langdon came out with her team in support of a five-year old little girl.

"We are supporting Nori West, she's battling neuroblastoma," said Langdon.

After participating in the event last year, Langdon knew what to expect from this day long event.

" It's 12 hours and we have 12 people on every team and they each box about an hour and so we have someone on our bag, non-stop for 12 hours just doing whatever they tell us to do," said Langdon.

The event was creating by Cory Boxberger, who is the club owner.

He says he was hoping to raise $500 a bag that teams were stationed at throughout the day.

"You're working hard and that's kind of part of it, the fact that you have to sacrifice a little bit of yourself, especially if you are at one o'clock or two o'clock in the morning," said Boxberger.

While it might take a little effort, Boxberger says it is all worth it if it means helping a child in need.

"This is what we live for, this is why we are here," said Boxberger.

It is a sentiment echoed by those who are participating, like Langdon.

"It means a lot, I mean you know, we are able to do something for somebody else in the community, all the money stays here locally," said Langdon.

The event kicked off at 2 p.m. this afternoon and will wrap up at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.