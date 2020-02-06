11 Derby student athletes sign National Letters of Intent

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — It was a busy day at Derby High School for National Signing Day.

11 student athletes put the pen to the paper to officially sign to play for the college of their choice.

Cavion Walker, who starred on the gridiron for the Panthers back-to-back 6A State Championship teams is taking his talents to Butler Community College next fall.

“It feels good, their program is so much similar to ours, so it felt like a home when I went there and I love all the coaching staff, they are cool, they are like your best friend,” said Walker.

Lady Panthers senior shooting guard Sadie Svymbersky signed to play for Hesston College next year. She says her decision to head north had as much to do with athletics as it did academics.

“They are all about relationships and I like to meet new people, have a lot of friends, connect, I have a huge heart for other people, their educational program was also something I was really interested in, it would get me ahead of where I needed to be,” said Svymberksy.

Below is a list of the other athletes from Derby who signed their National Letter of Intent:

Grant Adler, Baseball, Cowley CC

Rylee Creekmore, Track & Field, Cowley CC

Jordan Crone, Soccer, Hutchinson CC

Alexis Ehslinger, Softball, Northern Oklahoma College

Jacob Karsak, Football, Southwestern Oklahoma State University

Philip Icenhour, Football, Benedictine College

Halle Rico, Softball, Southwestern College

Mariah Wheeler, Softball, Rockhurst University

Matthew Young, Soccer, Pratt CC