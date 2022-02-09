DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – It was worth the wait, after a snow blizzard last week cancelled school and postponed National Letter of Intent events across the state, 12 athletes from Derby High School signed their NLI’s a week later, but are playing at the next level nonetheless.

Part of the 12 athletes are Kansas State and Kansas football commits, Alex Key and Andon Carpenter.

Key, is an offensive lineman and headed to Manhattan as a preferred walk-on for the Wildcats.

“It’s been a dream come true, I’ve wanted to go here my entire life,” said Key. “I’ve had K-State on my wall since I was a little kid. I’ve gone to all of their games, my parents went there, my brother is going there, it’s a dream come true.”

His high school teammate, Carpenter, is a defensive lineman headed to Lawrence to play for Lance Leipold.

“I’m really blessed that I can play Division I football. It’s two two hours from home, it’s crazy,” said Carpenter. “The future is bright, great coaching staff, I’m excited to get going.”

Other Derby Panthers that signed a NLI on Wednesday:

Tyler Foster – McPherson College, Baseball

Saben Seager – Cowley College, Baseball

Luke Westerman – Neosho Community College, Baseball

Abigail Monaghan – St. Mary University, Cross Country/Track

Cayden Brown – MidAmerican Nazarene University, Football

Cole Minton – Tabor College, Football

Jonas Vickers – Missouri Western State University, Football

Morgan Haupt – University of the Ozarks, Softball

Charis Yager – Bethel College, Tennis

Tatum Boettjer – Barton Community College, Volleyball/Basketball