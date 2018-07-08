2018 Wichita Tennis Open Wraps up Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Top-seed Evgeny Karlovskiy claimed the 4th Annual Wichita Tennis Open Singles Title, defeating Aleksandar Vukic Sunday, July 8 at the Sheldon Coleman Tennis Complex.

Karlovskiy and Vukic faced off against each other for just the first time, in an eventful finals match. In the first, Karlovskiy grabbed a few breaks early to take down Vukic in front of a packed stadium, winning 6-4. Vukic. The twenty-four-year-old from Russia controlled the second set, racing to a 6-4 win.

The win marks the first ITF Futures win of the year for Karlovskiy who ranks 332 in the world. His road to the title wasn’t an easy one in the main draw. He knocked off Nicolas Meister (6-4, 6-4), Dusty Boyer (6-3, 6-2), Matic Spec (1-6, 7-5, 6-4), Ryan Peniston (6-7(3), 6-2, 6-3) along the way.

Karlovskiy will next take part in the $75K Winnetka Challenger main draw in Illinois, where he will face (3) Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Singles

(1) Evgeny Karlovskiy (RUS) def. (3) Aleksandar Vukic, 6-4, 6-4