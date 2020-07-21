2020 Wichita Open will be played without spectators

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Open announced today that the 2020 event will be contested without spectators due to the evolving dynamics with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The longstanding Korn Ferry Tour tournament, which has been held annually at Crestview Country Club since 2001, will be played as scheduled, September 24-27.

“Our priority is, and always will be, to do what is best for the community,” said Tournament Director Roy Turner. “After many hours of discussion and research, the PGA TOUR and the Wichita Open have decided that the 2020 event will take place with the following changes:

The event will be played without spectators.

All Pro-ams and golf events will take place as scheduled.

The tournament will continue to work closely with the PGA TOUR, as well as local, state, and federal agencies to ensure the well –being of all who are allowed onsite during tournament week.”

The Wichita Open will be contacting all sponsors, including its 36 Ambassadors, with regard to their support and plans for the future. Next year’s event will take place June 14 – 20.

For more information about the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita’s Youth, please visit WichitaOpen.com.

LATEST STORIES: