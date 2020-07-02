2020 Wichita Tennis Open moved to October

WICHITA, Kan. (Press Release) – The 2020 Wichita Tennis Open has been rescheduled to return on October 12 -18 at Wichita State’s Sheldon Coleman Tennis Complex.

The Wichita Tennis Open is the only professional tennis tournament in Kansas and has featured players who have gone on to compete in Grand Slams such as Noah Rubin, Tennys Sangren, Tommy Paul, Darian King, and Cameron Norie. This year will feature a smaller field of competitors due to COVID-19.

Admission for the tournament is free. More information on match and event times will be announced prior to the start of the tournament.

The Wichita Tennis Open is dedicated to the health and safety of the players, spectators, and staff and will follow all State, Local, and University guidelines as well as any International Tennis Federation and United States Tennis Association regulations.

For more information on the Wichita Tennis Open visit www.wichitatennisopen.com.