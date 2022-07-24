WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The schedule for the 2022 National Baseball Congress (NBC) World Series has been released.

The teams participating in this year’s NBC World Series are:

Another Sunflower Collegiate League will be added when they qualify.

Thursday, July 28

“Thirsty Thursday” – Half-price select beers from 5-9 p.m.

All games will be played at Hobart-Detter Field, 9 Emerson Loop West in Carey Park in Hutchinson, Kansas.

12 p.m. OKC D-Bat Collegiate vs. Lonestar Baseball Club

3 p.m. Austin Shockers vs. Hays Larks

6 p.m. 316 Elite vs. Hutchinson Monarchs

8:30 p.m. Seattle Studs vs. Lonestar Kraken

Friday, July 29

“Armed Forces Night” presented by Eaton Roofing & Exteriors – Free ticket for all current and former military members with ID at the box office

All games will be played at Hobart-Detter Field, 9 Emerson Loop West in Carey Park in Hutchinson, Kansas.

12 p.m. San Diego Stars vs. Denver Cougars

3 p.m. TBT Ballers vs. Liberal Bee Jays

6 p.m. Waco Winners vs. Cheney Diamond Dawgs

8:30 p.m. Sunflower #3 vs. Santa Barbara Foresters

Saturday, July 30

“Hutchinson Youth Day” presented by Hutchinson Recreation – $1 hot dogs (while supplies last)

All games will be played at Hobart-Detter Field, 9 Emerson Loop West in Carey Park in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Teams and games times have not yet been released

Sunday, July 31

“First Responders Day” – Free ticket for all first responders with work ID at the box offive

All games will be played at Hobart-Detter Field, 9 Emerson Loop West in Carey Park in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Teams and games times have not yet been released

Monday, August 1

“Healthcare Heroes Day” – Free ticket for all local healthcare workers with work ID at the box office

All games will be played at Eck Stadium, 4100 E. 21st, at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.

12 p.m.

3 p.m.

6 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

Gates open at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, August 2

“Teacher Appreciation Day” presented by Mel Hambleton Ford – Free ticket for all local educators & school employees with work ID at the box office

All games will be played at Eck Stadium, 4100 E. 21st, at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.

12 p.m.

3 p.m.

6 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

Gates open at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, August 3

Off day – no games

Thursday, August 4

“Military & First Responders Day” presented by Davis-Moore Auto Group – Free ticket for all military members and first responders with work ID at the box office

All games will be played at Eck Stadium, 4100 E. 21st, at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.

12 p.m.

3 p.m.

6 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

Gates open at 11 a.m.

Friday, August 5

“Youth Jersey Giveaway” presented by Mel Hambleton Ford – Jersey giveaway for the first 500 kids ages 12 under & Hall of Fame Ceremony (after completion of the 6 p.m. game)

All games will be played at Eck Stadium, 4100 E. 21st, at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.

6 p.m.

8 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Saturday, August 6

“Championship Night” – Post-game fireworks presented by Kansas Gas Service, Black Hills Energy & Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline

All games will be played at Eck Stadium, 4100 E. 21st, at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.

7 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

All tournament long, youth who wear their youth team baseball or softball jersey to a game will receive free entry when accompanied by a paid adult.

A ticket is good for the full day’s slate of games.

In Wichita, tickets for each day of the 2022 NBC World Series are $9 for general admission or $12 for reserved seating.

You can buy tickets at the box office or online.

For the downloadable pool play PDF, click here.