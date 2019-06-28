Prep, college athletes take home awards at annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 22nd annual Greater Wichita Sports banquet saw several star studded high school, college and even pro athletes and coaches take home some hardware.

The biggest award of the night was the newly named Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award.

The 20th award went to Adley Rutschman, the first pick in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

After a decorated career at Oregon State, Rutschman said he was honored to receive the award, especially because of who it is named after.

“You know is resonates a little bit more with to have a guy like Buster Posey representing it, and you know as I said, he’s a big part of his community and has a larger influence than just in baseball, which I think is a part of the award,” said Rutschman.

Here are the rest of the athletes and coaches who received awards Thursday night:

Lynette Woodard High School Female Athlete of the Year: Kennedy Brown (Derby)

Barry Sanders High School Male Athlete of the Year: Deron Dudley (Wichita South)

Junior College Female Athlete of the Year: Milica Kusmuk (Cowley)

Junior College Male Athlete of the Year: Tavarius Wright (Butler)

College Female Athlete of the Year: Rebekah Topham (Wichita State)

College Male Athlete of the Year: Aaron True (Wichita State)

Professional Athlete of the Year: Steven Iacobellis (Wichita Thunder)

Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year: Adley Rutschman (Oregon State)