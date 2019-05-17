24 Shockers Qualify for NCAA West Regional

Wichita State will send 24 student-athletes to the NCAA West Regional on May 23-25, in Sacramento, Calif.



13 women and 11 men qualified for the first rounds of the NCAA Championships on May 23-25, hosted by Sacramento State University. Athletes were required to record a top-48 regional mark in their respective event to qualify for the NCAA West Regional.



First round action begins at 2:00 p.m. CT, Thursday, May 23, followed by day two starting at 2:00 p.m. CT on Friday, May 24. Day three rounds up action starting at 4:45 p.m. CT Saturday, May 25.



13 Shockers will be making their first NCAA appearance, while nine Shockers are returning back to Sacramento for the second consecutive season.



Senior Aaron True is making his fourth career NCAA West Regional appearance, the lone Shocker from this year’s squad to do so. Hayden Bugner, Jared Belardo and Rebekah Topham each are making their third career NCAA West Regional appearance.

True enters with the top javelin mark in the West Regional with a season best throw of 75.33m/247-2. Rayvon Allen is the only other Shocker to enter the meet ranked in the top-12, Allen ranks No. 10 in long jump with a season best leap of 7.75m/25-5.25.



Eight of the nine 2019 American Athletic Conference champions will be in action at the first rounds, while senior Ben Johnson earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas, on June 5-8. The top-24 marks in the decathlon earn automatic bids, Johnson ranks No. 18 in the nation.

Cory Martens, Rayvon Allen, Winny Koskei and Kelsey Slawson each qualified in multiple individual events, including Martens as the only Shocker to qualify in three individual events. Martens will compete in the shot put, weight throw and discus. Allen will compete in both horizontal jumps (triple jump, long jump), Koskei is set to compete in the 5,000m and 10,000m and Slawson will enter the shot put and discus.

Athletes that place in the top-12 advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas, on June 5-8.



Men’s Qualifiers

Zack Penrod – 1500m

Joseph Holthusen – 110m Hurdles

Austin Corley – 400m Hurdles

Mason Buckmaster – High Jump

Hayden Bugner – Pole Vault

Rayvon Allen – Long Jump, Triple Jump

Jared Belardo – Triple Jump

Kaden Griffin – Triple Jump

Cory Martens – Shot Put, Hammer Throw, Discus Throw

Aaron True – Javelin

Jeff Ast – Javelin



Women’s Qualifiers

Paula Garcia – 200m, 4x100m, 4x400m

Taniyah McMillian – 200m, 4x100m, 4x400m

Tianna Holmes – 400m, 4x100m, 4x400m

Rebekah Topham – 3000m Steeplechase

Winny Koskei – 5,000m, 10,000m

Anycia Cole – 400m Hurdles

Sidney Sapp – High Jump

Amiya Anoma – Triple Jump

Kelsey Slawson – Shot Put, Discus

Kendra Henry – Javelin

Jacque Darby – 4x100m

Daysha Bullocks – 4x400m

Trudy Martin – 4x100m (alternate), 4x400m (alternate)