30th year of Wichita Open Celebration Begins at Kansas Sports Hall of Fame.

The Wichita Open pre-tournament festivities kicked off Tuesday at the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame.

A dedicated piece of Wichita Open history is being presented to the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame.

As part of its 30-year history, a 30tth Anniversary Wichita Open commemorative flag, autographed by former champions, is being donated to the permanent collection at the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame.

It is always a priority each year to bring a quality community event to Wichita, Kansas.

An additional priority is to generate charity dollars for local groups and organizations.

“The great news every year is that the community’s excitement goes up a notch, said Roy Turner, Wichita Open Tournament Director.“We hope this year to set a new charitable donations record – topping our 2018 number of over $200,000.”

Innovation and the drive to make the patron experience better, The Wichita Open organizers have expanded this year how golf fans can watch and enjoy world-class golf.

“We are introducing a new 40 X 40 tent on the 17th tee box this year, explains Turner. “In the early days, a tent that size would cover all of our hospitality.”

Activities this year begin on Thursday, June 13 with the CMN Classic and continue through June 23.

A Wichita Open 30th Birthday Bash hosted by Splurge Magazine will take place on Saturday, June 15. In addition to the traditional Helicopter Ball Drop sponsored by Douglass Wealth Partners, The Fabulous Shirt Heads will perform, and a fireworks celebration will cap off the evening.

A second commemorative Wichita Open flag will be the Helicopter ball drop prize.

In its 30th year, the Wichita Open has broken records in several areas.

Hospitality Chalets and the Marge Page Pro-am sold out earlier than ever in the tournament’s 30-year history.

Individual tickets to the Coors Light Corner are only available on Thursday and Sunday.

Thursday and Friday access is sold out. With the addition of Spirit Aerosystems and Textron Aviation, there are 34 ambassadors – the most ever in the 6-year history of the ambassador program.

The Wichita Open will be played June 20 – 23 at Crestview Country Club. To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, call (316)219-9046 or visitwichitaopen.com.