4A state baseball championships wrap up as Nickerson takes home title

After several delays and a change of venue, the 4A state baseball championships took place at Maize High School Tuesday.

The day started off with Tonganoxie and Nickerson finishing up their quarterfinal game that was suspended last week. The Panthers would get the win 6-5.

In the first semifinal game, Fort Scott, who came in with a record of 22-1 took on the Buhler Crusaders.

It was a back and forth offensive slugfest, that ended with Buhler coming out on top, 10-9.

Nickerson would play their second game of the day in the other semifinal matchup against Mulvane. They would top the Wildcats 7-6.

After almost a two-hour weather delay, the championship game marched forward.

In the end, Nickerson would come away with the win, 8-7, winning three games in one day to become the 4A champs.

This is the first time Nickerson has won a state baseball title since they won in back-to-back years in 1989 and 1990.