HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — For the first time in its 50-year history, the Kansas Shrine Bowl will have a title sponsor.

Mammoth Sports Construction, a Kansas company that designs and builds sports fields and complexes, will be the presenting sponsor for the 50th annual game to be played July 15, 2023, in Hays. Mammoth has created athletic fields and sports facilities for a wide variety of schools, including universities in the SEC and Big 12.

“We are honored to get behind the mission of the Shrine Bowl, the patients Shriners support, and all the participants and families,” says Mammoth CEO Jake Farrant. “This is a 50-year tradition that keeps getting better. We can’t wait for the game!”

Each year, all-star high school football players are selected from across Kansas to face each other as East and West. Shrine Bowl weekend also includes events for cheerleaders, marching band members, and activities including a banquet, annual golf tournament, and sports clinics.

Hays High’s Tony Crough and Blue Valley Northwest’s Clint Rider have been selected to lead 2023 squads. Rider will coach the East squad and Crough West.

Since it began, the Shrine Bowl has raised over $3 million for Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.