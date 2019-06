5A boy’s golf wrapped up today at Dodge City-Mariah Hills Golf Course with Andover Central leaving with a title.

The state championship was scheduled for May 20 and due to the weather start times were moved to Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.

The Cougars tweeted out this picture of the boy’s golf team winning the 5A title.

2019 5A State Champions. Congrats golfers. pic.twitter.com/UevKTRDTr9— Andover Central (@Andover_Central) May 22, 2019

Goddard celebrated Cliff Hartzog winning the individual title and two of their guys winning 15th and 23rd.