KSHSAA Girls Division I State Wrestling Championship finals results

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — 12 high school girls wrestlers from 6A and 5A left Hartman Arena in Park City Thursday night a state champion.

101 – Larissa Garcia (Wichita North)

109 – Dialeen French (Wichita North)

115 – Ryasia McDougle (Wichita West)

120 – Nicole Redmond (Olathe South)

126 – Breanna Ridgeway (Great Bend)

132 – Madyson Gray (Lawrence Free State)

138 – Sara Lake (Piper)

143 – Ashlynn Goodwin (Goddard)

155 – Rebekah Smith (Washburn Rural)

170 – Olivia Stean (Bonner Springs)

191 – Dajia Anderson (Washburn Rural)

235 – Makayla Rivera (Olathe West)

Washburn Rural would win the team title for the second consecutive year. Wichita North would come in 2nd place, followed by Garden City.

