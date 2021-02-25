KSHSAA Girls Division I State Wrestling Championship finals results

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — 12 high school girls wrestlers from 6A and 5A left Hartman Arena in Park City Thursday night a state champion.
101 – Larissa Garcia (Wichita North)
109 – Dialeen French (Wichita North)
115 – Ryasia McDougle (Wichita West)
120 – Nicole Redmond (Olathe South)
126 – Breanna Ridgeway (Great Bend)
132 – Madyson Gray (Lawrence Free State)
138 – Sara Lake (Piper)
143 – Ashlynn Goodwin (Goddard)
155 – Rebekah Smith (Washburn Rural)
170 – Olivia Stean (Bonner Springs)
191 – Dajia Anderson (Washburn Rural)
235 – Makayla Rivera (Olathe West)
Washburn Rural would win the team title for the second consecutive year. Wichita North would come in 2nd place, followed by Garden City.