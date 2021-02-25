KSHSAA Girls Division I State Wrestling Championship finals results

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KU Athletics) – Kansas men’s basketball has added a non-conference game and will host Texas-El Paso (UTEP), on Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m., in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on an ESPN platform with specifics to be announced.

Tickets for the UTEP game will go on sale to Williams Education Fund donors on Friday, Feb. 26. Should tickets remain after the donor pre-sale, the remaining inventory will be donated to first responders. Student tickets will be available for students who purchased the All-Sports Combo on Friday, Feb. 26 and if inventory allows, all other students on Monday, March 1.