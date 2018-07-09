70th annual Mexican-American Fast Pitch Softball tournament wraps up Video

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) - Today wraps up the Mexican-American Fast Pitch Softball Tournament. More than 500 people watched 16 teams come from places like Texas and Kansas City to try to win bragging rights as champs. Even some of the old timers come out along with some of the originals from 70 years ago.

Angel Torres is one of the only living founding members still around to enjoy the tournament and at 94-year-old he says he still has it in him to go out and play.

