8 Wildcats, Jayhawks named to All-Big 12 teams

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: Running back Deuce Vaughn #22 of the Kansas State Wildcats tosses the ball after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the college football game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

IRVING, Texas (WDAF) — The college football regular season is over and the Kansas State Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks are well represented on the All-Big 12 First and Second teams.

Wildcats

First Team – Offense

Cooper Beebe – Offensive Lineman

Beebe is the first offensive lineman to earn First Team honors since now-Denver Broncos lineman Dalton Risner earned the honor in 2018.

The Kansas City, Kansas native played all 12 games as a left tackle, but moved around the offensive line as needed.

Malik Knowles – Kick/Punt Returner

Knowles is the fifteenth Wildcat to be named to the All-Big 12 First Team as a returner in the 26 years of the Big 12 conference.

Knowles leads the country in return touchdowns (2) and kickoff return average (32.9). He ran back a 99-yard return against Oklahoma State and a 93-yard return against Oklahoma in consecutive weeks.

First Team – Defense

Felix Anudike-Uzomah – Defensive End

Anudike-Uzomah was named the Big 12 Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year award as he was second in the conference and ninth in the nation with 11 sacks. He led the nation in forced fumbles with 6.

The defensive standout is the first Wildcat since Jordan Willis in 2016 to be named Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award.

Anudike-Uzomah tied a school record with 4 sacks against TCU. He added two forced fumbles in the 31-12 victory.

Russ Yeast – Defensive Back

Yeast is tied for the lead in the Big 12 with 13 passes defended which included 10 pass break ups and three interceptions, which leads the team and tied for the lead in the conference.

The Louisville transfer had four pass breakups against West Virginia which was the most in a single game in the conference in 2021.

Second Team – Offense

Deuce Vaughn – Running Back

Vaughn is the only player in the Big 12 to rush for 1,000 yards and have 400 receiving yards and one of two in the nation.

His 144.1 scrimmage yards per game were top-5 in the nation and earned him his second consecutive second-team honors.

Vaughn led the Wildcats with 18 total touchdowns.

Jax Dineen – Full Back

Vaughn can credit Dineen in large part for his numbers this season. Although his offensive production was considerably low, 4 catches for 16 yards and one rush for two yards, he helped make gaps that led to Vaughn’s production.

Jayhawks

Kyron Johnson – Defensive Line

Johnson led the Jayhawks with 8.5 tackles-for-loss and 6.5 sacks this season. He ranked fourth in the league in forced fumbles with 4.

Johnson had a career high of 61 tackles, the most by a defensive lineman in the Big 12. He did not commit any penalties all season long for the Jayhawks.

Kenny Logan Jr. – Defensive Back

A tackling machine, Logan Jr. led all defensive backs in the country with 113 tackles.

He led the league in three categories; total tackles, tackles per game and solo tackles.

Logan Jr. is the only player in the nation with 110+ tackles, 6+ passes broken up, 2+ forced fumbles and 4+ tackles-for-loss.