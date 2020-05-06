‘A lot of high flying offense’: Kansas Wesleyan excited to add women’s flag football as official sport

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The NFL is helping bring the sport of flag football to a college near you.

The league, along with its NFL Flag arm, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX) are spearheading an intiative to make women’s flag football an official sport.

It’s something Kansas Wesleyan University is eager to give a try.

The school announced on Monday that women’s flag football would become the 24th sport sponsored by the university.

“I was interested right away, it’s an opportunity and it just kind of blossomed,” said Steve Wilson, Kansas Wesleyan Director of Athletics.

In the 50th year of women’s athletics at the school, Wilson says they are on the forefront of something special, with the help of the NFL.

“There is NFL backing to it, by declaring you are putting yourself in line for NFL support, that sort of thing,” said Wilson.

Deemed as an emerging sport, there will be at least 15 participating institutions, as defined by the NAIA.

For the Coyotes, Mike Famiglietti was named the teams inaugural head coach. He also serves as the offensive coordinator for the KWU football team.

Famiglietti says fans can expect to see a fast paced game with plenty of points put up on the scoreboard.

“It’s going to look very much like the modern college football, a lot of high flying offense, players going both ways and of course we will have some dynamic playmakers,” said Famiglietti.

While women’s flag football will have similarities to it’s tackle contemporary, there will be some slight differences.

“It’s a seven-on-seven game that goes on in a little bit of a condensed field,” said Wilson. “The games are shorter, it’s not like a tackle football game where you are out there beating each other up for three hours there, they are quicker, they take a little over an hour on average.”

In the end, Wilson says adding women’s flag footbal as an official sport will open the game up to more people.

“I’m excited for the opportunity for those student female athletes to come in and compete at a high level,” said Wilson.

In all, KWU plans to have a 25 player roster.

The first competitive season will be held in the Spring of 2021.