IRVING, Texas (KSNW) – The American Athletic Conference has announced the men’s basketball league schedule pairings for the 2022-23 season.

Every team in The American will play eight of its 10 conference opponents twice and the other two opponents once – one at home and one on the road.

Team Home Away Home and Away UCF SMU Tulane Cincinnati, ECU, Houston, Memphis, USF, Temple, Tulsa, Wichita State Cincinnati Tulsa Wichita State UCF, ECU, Houston, Memphis, USF, SMU, Temple, Tulane East Carolina Houston Memphis UCF Cincinnati, USF, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, Wichita State Houston South Florida East Carolina UCF, Cincinnati, Memphis, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, Wichita State Memphis East Carolina Tulsa UCF, Cincinnati, Houston, USF, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Wichita State South Florida Tulane Houston UCF, Cincinnati, ECU, Memphis, SMU, Temple, Tulsa, Wichita State SMU Temple UCF Cincinnati, ECU, Houston, Memphis, USF, Tulane, Tulsa, Wichita State Temple Wichita State SMU UCF, Cincinnati, ECU, Houston, Memphis, USF, Tulane, Tulsa Tulane UCF South Florida Cincinnati, ECU, Houston, Memphis, SMU, Temple, Tulsa, Wichita State Tulsa Memphis Cincinnati UCF, ECU, Houston, USF, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Wichita State Wichita State Cincinnati Temple UCF, ECU, Houston, Memphis, USF, SMU, Tulane, Tulsa

Three programs earned postseason bids in 2021-22. Houston and Memphis were selected to the NCAA Championship with the Cougars advancing to the Elite Eight for the second straight season and the Tigers moving on to the second round. SMU competed in the NIT.

The complete 2022-23 men’s basketball composite schedule with dates and times will be announced at a later date.

The first conference play dates will be December 27-29 and league play will run through Sunday, March 5, 2023.

The 2023 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, March 9-12