IRVING, Texas (KSNW) – The American Athletic Conference has announced the men’s basketball league schedule pairings for the 2022-23 season.

Every team in The American will play eight of its 10 conference opponents twice and the other two opponents once – one at home and one on the road.

TeamHomeAwayHome and Away
UCFSMUTulaneCincinnati, ECU, Houston, Memphis, USF, Temple, Tulsa, Wichita State
CincinnatiTulsaWichita StateUCF, ECU, Houston, Memphis, USF, SMU, Temple, Tulane
East CarolinaHoustonMemphisUCF Cincinnati, USF, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, Wichita State
HoustonSouth FloridaEast CarolinaUCF, Cincinnati, Memphis, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, Wichita State
MemphisEast CarolinaTulsaUCF, Cincinnati, Houston, USF, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Wichita State
South FloridaTulaneHoustonUCF, Cincinnati, ECU, Memphis, SMU, Temple, Tulsa, Wichita State
SMUTempleUCFCincinnati, ECU, Houston, Memphis, USF, Tulane, Tulsa, Wichita State
TempleWichita StateSMUUCF, Cincinnati, ECU, Houston, Memphis, USF, Tulane, Tulsa
TulaneUCFSouth FloridaCincinnati, ECU, Houston, Memphis, SMU, Temple, Tulsa, Wichita State
TulsaMemphisCincinnatiUCF, ECU, Houston, USF, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Wichita State
Wichita State CincinnatiTempleUCF, ECU, Houston, Memphis, USF, SMU, Tulane, Tulsa

Three programs earned postseason bids in 2021-22. Houston and Memphis were selected to the NCAA Championship with the Cougars advancing to the Elite Eight for the second straight season and the Tigers moving on to the second round. SMU competed in the NIT.

The complete 2022-23 men’s basketball composite schedule with dates and times will be announced at a later date.

The first conference play dates will be December 27-29 and league play will run through Sunday, March 5, 2023.

The 2023 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, March 9-12