AAC softball championship canceled for weather

HOUSTON, Texas – Due to a continuous pattern of inclement weather in the Houston area, the 2019 American Softball Championship will not be completed.

Three first-round games were played to completion Thursday, but heavy rains forced the suspension of the fourth first-round contest and prevented the subsequent rounds of the tournament from being played.

Wichita State defeated UCF, 2-1, in Thursday’s quarterfinals and was scheduled to face top seed USF in the semifinals. The Shockers finish the season 32-24 overall.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with all of the people in the greater Houston region who are dealing with this extreme weather,” said American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco. “We regret that our student-athletes were not able to enjoy a traditional championship experience this season, but the safety of our student-athletes remains our first priority.”

Per American Athletic Conference policy, no tournament champion will be declared. USF, as the highest remaining seed in the tournament, will be awarded The American’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.