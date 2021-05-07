Adriana Leake, Wichita HS Volleyball Coach OTY, Named HC at Bethel College

NORTH NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Bethel College athletic department has announced the appointment of Adriana Leake as the next head coach of the volleyball program. Leake becomes the ninth head coach in the history of the program, dating back to 1973.

“Adriana rose to the top of a very strong candidate list,” shared Bethel director of athletics Tony Hoops.

“She was well referred from the beginning of our search process and exceeded expectations during the interview process.”

Leake comes to Bethel after spending the past two seasons as the head coach of the Wichita Northwest High School Grizzlies. The Grizzlies were able to win a Kansas 5A Sub-State Championship this season. Leake was named the Wichita Area Co-Coach of the Year by the Wichita Eagle following her team’s efforts this year.

“I am honored to be named Head Coach of a program with a history as rich as Bethel Volleyball,” stated Leake.

“When I walk into the gym and see those banners from years ago, I’m excited about the opportunity to breathe new life into the Bethel College Volleyball program. There’s work to do, but I know we can build a program that the community and alumni will be proud of.”

Leake has previous experience with the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, both as a coach and a player. Leake, originally from Texas, became the all-time record holder for career assists at Sterling College with 4,264 from 2009-2012. Leake was also a four-time All-KCAC player during her career, including a first-team appearance her senior season.

After graduating from Sterling in 2013, Leake joined the staff as an assistant coach during the 2013-2014 and 2015-2016 seasons. She also spent time as an assistant at Friends University during the 2018-2019 season.

“Adriana is very familiar with small college volleyball and has connections all across the country,” said Hoops. “Her work at Northwest speaks for itself. We believe she is a rising star in the volleyball coaching profession and we are extremely fortunate to have her lead Bethel College volleyball going forward.”

Leake also brings connections to Bethel on the club volleyball circuit. She is currently part of the Wichita Legacy club organization, helping develop players at all age levels in the sport.

“Adriana’s demeanor is very similar to past legendary coaches who served as the foundation of Bethel College volleyball. Her confidence, knowledge, communication, and professionalism make her the perfect fit to take over the proud Bethel volleyball program.”

Leake holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Sterling College, as well as a Master of Science degree in Education from Fort Hays State University, graduating from the latter in 2018.