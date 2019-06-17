After 20 years as a player and coach, Adrian Griffin gets first NBA title

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Wichita East High School basketball player Adrian Griffin can now call himself an NBA champion.

Griffin and the Toronto Raptors grabbed the top spot in the NBA after dethroning the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in game six of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

Griffin just wrapped up his first year as an assistant coach with the team.

“To see it come to fruition, you are left speechless and dumb founded, you know, I just kept telling me wife all night the last couple of nights, waking up in the middle of the night, like babe, guess what? We are NBA champs,” said Griffin.

After wrapping up a star studded career for the Blue Aces in 1992, Griffin would go on to play college ball at Seton Hall. He would go undrafted in the 1996 NBA Draft.

It was that night that Griffin said he would have a conversation with his dad during a late night drive that kept him focused on achieving his dream as a pro player.

“I felt like a little kid again, I was just slumped in my chair and dejected and we finally came to a red light, he just stopped the car and turned to me and he said, son, don’t give up on your dream, you are going to make the NBA, and that’s all he said to me, but something inside me just resonated, and I believed him,” said Griffin.

Griffin would bounce around various minor leagues before catching on with the Boston Celtics in 1999.

He would play for five teams over a nine year career. In 2006, he played in the NBA Finals with the Dallas Mavericks, but they ultimately fell to the eventual champions, the Miami Heat in six games.

After retiring as a player, Griffin went into coaching.

He has served as an assistant coach for five teams since 2008.