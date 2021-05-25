After wild regional title ending, Maize South turns the page on to State

MAIZE, Kan (KSNW) – The Mavericks won their region in an exciting fashion and the Maize South High School baseball team sets their sights on the Class 5A State Baseball Championship later this week in Wichita.

The Mavericks dogpiled on top of each other on their home turf last week after beating Eisenhower 4-3 in “walkoff” fashion. With the game tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Eisenhower dropped a pop fly in the infield allowing the Mavericks to score the winning run.

“I don’t know, that regional game was crazy, a wild ending, but that dogpile was great,” said Mavericks senior outfielder Harper Kennedy.

Now, Maize South is headed to Eck Stadium and is the seven seed in the 5A bracket. Their first opponent, two seeded Bishop Carroll.

“We’re thinking about it for sure, getting prepared for it because we want to win so getting locked in every day focusing on the job,” said Jake Johnson, a senior outfielder for the Mavericks.

Bishop Carroll is 21-1 on the season, Maize South has a 16-6 overall record.

“It comes down to how well can you execute and play with a clean slate defensively in order to advance,” said Maize South head coach Chad Christensen. “We talked to the kids about you got to win, whether it’s ugly or not, just win.”

Maize South and Bishop Carroll are scheduled to play at 3:30p.m. on Thursday at Eck Stadium.