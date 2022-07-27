WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In front of a rowdy 4,569 fans packed into Koch Arena, the AfterShocks defeated the Gutter Cat Gang in the quarterfinal of The Basketball Tournament (TBT), 74-67.

Markis McDuffie led all scorers with 17 points and two rebounds, with Rashard Kelly (11), Darral Willis Jr. (15), and Conner Frankamp (10) joining him in double-figure scoring.

The AfterShocks found themselves in a hole to start the game, falling behind 15-5 in the first quarter, the Gutter Cat Gang came out on fire. They turned up the heat offensively, though, and clawed back to trail by just three at halftime.

It was a barrage of scoring by both teams throughout the second half, and by the time the Elam Ending came into play, the teams were tied at 65, making the target score 73.

The first score came on a layup by Willis Jr., who was fouled on the attempt. He missed the free throw, however. McDuffie capitalized on a Gutter Cat Gang turnover with a layup of his own to give the AfterShocks a 69-65 lead, just four points away from victory.

A defensive lapse down low gave the Gutter Cat Gang their only score of the Elam Ending period, and a Willis Jr. three-point shot in transition brought the AfterShocks within one point of a victory, 72-67.

It was defense again, as Rashard Kelly forced a steal, and a runout fast break allowed a James Woodard layup to give the AfterShocks the victory.

The AfterShocks are now just two wins from taking home the $1 million prize and TBT trophy. Their next game will be in Dayton, Ohio, at TBT Championship. Their next opponent has not yet been decided.

The game will tip off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, and will air on the ESPN family of networks.