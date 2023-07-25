WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s no secret AfterShocks fans get excited about The Basketball Tournament every July, but the numbers seem to prove it too.

This summer marks the fourth season the TBT has chosen Wichita as a host site, and every year, Charles Koch Arena sets record numbers.

A tweet from GoShockers says all five of the top largest crowds in TBT history have come from Wichita. Here are those records:

2019 – 7,184 and 5,970

2021 – 6,510

2022 – 4,768

2023 – 5,032

It’s possible those records could be broken again on Tuesday night. The AfterShocks are set to take on HEARTFIRE in the quarterfinal round of the TBT from Koch Arena with a shot at the tournament semifinal on the line.

If the AfterShocks win on Tuesday night, they’d go to the semifinal round for the second straight year.

Tipoff for Tuesday’s game is set for 8 p.m. and will air on ESPN+. Tickets are available by clicking here. If you decide to go to the game, it’s important to note it’s a yellow-out at Charles Koch Arena, so wear yellow to the game.