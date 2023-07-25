WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Basketball Tournament came to an end for the AfterShocks in front of a TBT-record 7,202 fans on Tuesday against Heartfire.

Heartfire came out firing on all cylinders, and never really let up. They led by nine points at the half, and midway through the third quarter, Heartfire had jumped out to a 51-36 lead.

By the time the Elam Ending came around, the game was well out of hand, and Heartfire is moving on to the TBT semifinals.

Tyrus McGee led the AfterShocks with 13 points, with Marcus Lee being the only other player to score in double figures.

Heartfire dominated the AfterShocks defensively, forcing 20 turnovers. Those turnovers made it difficult for the AfterShocks to dent the Heartfire lead, as Heartfire was able to turn those turnovers into buckets on the other end with 19 points off turnovers.