KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — William Agada scored his first two goals of the season and Sporting Kansas City rolled to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Erik Thommy gave Sporting KC (6-14-5) an early lead with a goal in the 10th minute and Agada added goals in the 40th and the fifth minute of stoppage time to make it 3-0 at halftime.

Thommy’s goal was his first. Javier “Chicarita” Hernández pulled the Galaxy (9-11-3) within 3-2 with a goal in the 83rd minute and another on a penalty kick two minutes into stoppage time.

Chicarita is tied for the team lead with nine scores. Dániel Sallói added an insurance goal — his fifth — for Sporting KC in the fifth minute.