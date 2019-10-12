Air Capital Lacrosse Classic puts sport on full display

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Lacrosse, it’s one of the fastest growing sports.

Saturday afternoon the sport was on full display at Southview Park.

The 2nd annual Air Capital Lacrosse Classic was in full swing with teams from Tulsa, Kansas State University and our own local team, the Wichita Wingmen taking the field.

With fans from all the teams in attendance, Paul Sawatski, the President of the Wichita Wingmen says it was just another way to showcase a sport that has gained interest in the area.

“Having a Lacrosse tournament locally really helps Wichita be a Lacrosse city and help bring Lacrosse into the frame here, locally,” said Sawatski. “It’s a growth movement, you know, we want Lacrosse to grow locally and nationally.”

The Wingmen would take home the top spot in this years event.