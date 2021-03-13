All12 Courtside: Upsets and positive COVID test lead to unlikely ending to Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship

An aerial shot of the court for the Men’s Big 12 Championship at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. (Photo courtesy T-Mobile Center)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a Big 12 Championship that no one expected. Texas (18-7) meets Oklahoma State (20-7) in the finals.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys upset Baylor in the semifinals Thursday evening at T-Mobile Center. Cade Cunningham scored 25 points, Avery Anderson III added 20 and No. 12 Oklahoma State was nearly perfect from the foul line.

Texas reached the final game after Kansas withdrew from the tournament after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Texas’ Andrew Jones, Matt Coleman III and Jericho Sims have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 49 percent of all Longhorns points over the last five games.

Jones has connected on 33.1 percent of the 151 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 80.3 percent of his free throws this season.

Texas is 12-0 when it limits opponents to 67 or fewer points, and 6-7 when opposing teams exceed 67 points.

But, Oklahoma State is ready for the fight.

The winner has conference bragging rights and wins an automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. CT.