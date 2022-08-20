WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the American Cornhole League held its seventh stop of the Pro Shootout Series at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita.

Around 65 people competed for over $20,000 in prize money.

“We put them all in a bracket and they are trying to fight their way down from a field of 64 all the way down to the final four and once we get those final four for singles we hold those for broadcast,” said American Cornhole League Chief Marketing Officer, Trey Ryder.

Men’s and Women’s doubles and singles were played.