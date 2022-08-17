ANDALE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Andale Indians are looking to stay atop the mountain after three straight state titles.

Last year they had a dominant run to the title behind a stifling defense and run-heavy smashmouth offense.

Frontenac had only one loss to a Kansas school when they faced Andale in the state title game and they were shut out 53 to nothing.

“We lost a lot of offensive linemen last year, and I think we’re going have a lot of young kids come out and show up this year,” said senior linebacker, Noah Bruce. “Show that we aren’t going to miss anything, we’re not going to miss a beat.”

Head coach Dylan Schmidt says they have a process that has been working for them, and they are going to keep doing the same thing this season.

“You know, summer attendance-wise, it was the best summer we’ve ever had,” Schmidt explained. “So that was a positive change, and 13 seniors, that’s a small group for us, but we’re really excited about the 13 we have.”

With so many new players, Andale will have a new-look team, but they’re not worried about finding their groove.

“We never know until the first game who we are,” added senior offensive lineman, Jackson Kraus. “Maybe even into the playoffs, but we’ll find out who we are and we’ll get it done.”