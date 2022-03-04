ANDALE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Andale girls basketball team is on its way to the state tournament. They’ll be looking for their second straight state title.

But this year’s playoff run is different after what this team has been through.

“These girls are amazing,” explained Andale’s new girls head basketball coach, Clint Robinson. “They’re a smart group of girls. We can make adjustments on the fly, they’re going to give you everything they have every single time.”

As the Andale Indians make their way to the state tournament once again, a familiar face is no longer on the bench.

Former head coach Ted Anderson passed unexpectedly at the end of January, a tragedy that caused the community to wrap their arms around their local team.

“It shows that there’s more to the game of basketball than just the game itself,” said Andale senior guard, Kelli Wegerer. “It’s your teammates, your coaches, your community holding you accountable and cheering you on along the way.”

For new head coach Clint Robinson, he doesn’t put the pressure on his team, but he knows they’re playing for something bigger than themselves, they’re playing for their community.

“That’s the great thing about this community. I think everyone kind of comes together in a time of need and whatnot. To hear them talk like that, they understand.”