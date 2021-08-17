Andale High School sets big goals for the upcoming season

ANDALE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andale football team is the defending Class 3A state champion.

“People get tired of hearing about Andale. I know a few schools that really want to put it to us,” said Andale’s head football coach Dylan Schmidt, who is going on his fifth year with the school.

The football team wasn’t the only fall sport making noise. The Indians volleyball team was the runners-up for the second time straight at the state finals.

“We are trying to get 2% better every day,” said Kaylie Bergkamp, entering her fourth year as Andale’s head volleyball coach. “And statistically, that will get us to where we need to be.”

The volleyball team finished 37-4 in 2020, completing their best three-year state-run in school history. The football team finished their season undefeated. Both teams return for the 2021 season with only half of their starters.

“We have a lot of studs here,” coach Schmidt said. “They could go somewhere else and play but to stay here and play, you have to be good.”

The Indians football team will bring back six out of 11 players who averaged 51 points per game. The defense will bring back five out of 11 players, which allowed 6.5 points per game. The football team will have 82 combined players, one of the largest group since Schmidt became head coach.

“We expect our kids to give perfect efforts on everything they do. They will make mistakes, but if the effort is there, good things will happen,” said Schmidt.