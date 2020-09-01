Andale Indians embrace new football season

ANDALE, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2020 football season will be different this year and has the Senior class hitting the field with a new perspective.

“I have been playing since 2nd grade” said Jacob Engelbrecht, a senior middle linebacker/fullback.

The Indians wrapped up the 2019 season with a 3A state title. They weren’t able to get on the field this spring, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was surprising how everything shut down,” said Eli Aouad, senior defensive end/guard. “We didn’t have weights or anything, but everyone was hungry after being stuck in the house for so long.”

Although the fans in the stands will be limited to slow the spread of the virus, the Indians are just grateful for another chance to play the game they love.

Andale will open the season on Friday at Rose Hill.

