ANDALE, Kan. (KSNW) — Renwick USD 267 officials have announced protocols for Andale’s basketball game against Valley Center scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9.

Superintendent Mindy Bruce, Andale Principal Michelle Shackelford and Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Steve Stanhope sent out an email Thursday to parents of students attending Andale High School:

Dear Parents,



Due to recent events, in order to provide the safest environment for student activities, protocols have been established for Friday night’s games versus Valley Center. Please review the processes that have been established below to ensure all students have the chance to participate in their activities and we ensure safety of all students and patrons.

The only entrance to the basketball games will be the NW gymnasium doors

Only high school students that attend AHS/Renwick or VC with appropriate student ID will be admitted.

All middle school, elementary and younger children will sit in the stands with their families

No loitering in parking lot

Security will be present

Thank you so much for your assistance.



Mindy Bruce, Superintendent

Michelle Shackelford, Principal

Steven Stanhope, AP/AD

The protocols for Friday night’s game come after Valley Center students chanted, “he’s a pu**y,” while a player from Topeka High shot free throws at a game last week. Some fans from the other team called the students’ behavior racist.

Valley Center canceled classes on Wednesday after citing that threats had been made online to USD 262.

School was back in session Thursday for USD 262 students.