Andover boys basketball rolls into new year undefeated, and ranked

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover boys basketball team rolls into 2022 with a 5-0 record and ranked No. 2 in Class 5A.

“We have more league play, we have two games this week and then next week we have Maize which will be a really good matchup for us,” said Martin Shetlar, Andover’s head coach. “Andover Central will be a great matchup for us. We have a tough schedule coming up. I’m excited to see the challenges to us and see where we are at, what we are made of.”

The Trojans host Goddard on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories