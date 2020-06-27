Andover Central athletics activities paused after two athletes exposed to coronavirus

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Andover Public Schools announced Friday that athletics activities suspended until at least July 6 after two athletes were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Athletes attending summer workouts have been asked to self-quarantine until the school has more information on the situation.

The full statement from Andover Public Schools is below:

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to suspend our summer athletics activities for Andover Central High School and Andover Central Middle School students until at least July 6. We have learned that two of our athletes have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. While we are awaiting testing to know if these athletes also are positive for COVID-19, we feel the safest option for our students is to hit pause on these activities and encourage athletes who have been attending them to self-quarantine until we have more information about this situation. We will send you updates as they become available, and we will re-evaluate the situation closer to July 6 to determine if additional measures are needed. As always, we are committed to the safety of our students, staff and community. Andover Public Schools

LATEST STORIES: