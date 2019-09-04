Andover Central Jaguars on the hunt for a successful season

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – There’s a new sheriff in charge for the Andover Central Jaguars football team. New head coach Derek Tuttle was the teams former co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach and now will lead the Jaguars this season.

Six starters on offense and seven on defense will return this season and that includes linebacker Trey DeGarmo who lead defensively with 98 tackles, two sacks and three interceptions last season.

Players and coaches are all adjusting well with Tuttle’s promotion as head coach.

“He jumped right in from where we left off you know? He’s been in the program and he’s done really well recruiting the younger guys to get more interested in our team and Central football so I think getting the younger guys in will make us even better for years forward,” says DeGarmo