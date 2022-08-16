ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — We continue our high school football preseason previews with the Andover Central Jaguars.

The Jags were dominant last year. They finished the season 11-2 to punch their ticket to the 4-A state title game. However, Andover Central fell just short to St. James Academy, 28-21. Despite outscoring their previous four playoff opponents 187 to 31.

This team will look a bit different this season. Head Coach Derek Tuttle lost eight starters on both offense and defense.

“A lot of very young potential guys who can show up,” said Senior offensive lineman Riley Reimer. “It’s going to take everything from all of us to really push and get to the next level.”

Coaches and players are taking it one day at a time.

“It’s about getting a lot of kids the reps,” explained Tuttle. “As many reps as we can, getting good reps, getting them on film whenever we can so [that] us coaches can evaluate them. And then just making sure the kids are doing all the right things as far as effort and attitude.”

The Jags start their season on the road in Buhler before coming home to face a talented Maize Eagles team in week two.