HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — As high school athletes across the country sign letters of intent to join college programs, one JUCO special teams player is set to join an SEC program.

Ashton Ngo is a linebacker and long snapper at Hutchinson Community College, and he made his decision on where he was going to finish his college career.

The Andover native said in a tweet he will be heading to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to play for the Razorbacks.

“Two years ago, I bet on myself and made the decision to go to Hutchinson Community College to prepare myself for my next opportunity,” the tweet reads. “It was the best decision I could have made to get where I am today. I want to thank family, friends, teammates, and coaches for the constant support and guidance throughout the process. With that being said I am excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and football career at the University of Arkansas!”

At Hutchinson, Ngo recorded two tackles while playing linebacker and handled the snapping duties for the special teams unit. When he was in high school at Andover High School, he was a linebacker.

Ngo is rated as a 5-star transfer long snapper according to Kohl’s Snapping Camps.