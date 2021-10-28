Ark City cancels game vs McPherson following player’s death

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Friday night first-round playoff football game between Arkansas City High School and McPherson High School has been canceled.

In a tweet Thursday, Arkansas City announced that they had made the difficult decision to forfeit Friday nights game at McPherson following the tragic death of Senior Rhett Lathers.

Lathers, a senior high school football player for Arkansas City died in a tragic accident in Kay County, Oklahoma Tuesday night.

McPherson High School responded in a tweet that the Ark City football program suffered a terrible loss earlier this week when one of their seniors was killed in a tragic car accident.

McPherson continued in their tweet by saying, “There are things in life bigger than the game. This is one of those times. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rhett Letters Family, the Ark City Football program, the students at Ark City High School and the Ark City Community.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories